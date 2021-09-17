LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 557.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 39.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,276 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.69. 246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,017. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.21.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

