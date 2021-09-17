Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 284.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,585 shares of company stock worth $18,558,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $426.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $434.22. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

