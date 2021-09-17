Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNDNF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Pareto Securities raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

