Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.75

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 126827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -282.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.