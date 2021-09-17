Lynne Weedall Purchases 4,000 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) insider Lynne Weedall purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 403 ($5.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.94. Dr. Martens plc has a 52 week low of GBX 376 ($4.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 454.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.