M Terry Turner Sells 79,340 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

