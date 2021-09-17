Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.09.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.73 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,514. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the second quarter worth $135,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Magnite by 103.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magnite by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,886 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Magnite by 96.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magnite by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,519 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.