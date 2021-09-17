Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 11,009 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLR shares. Truist increased their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

CLR opened at $43.27 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

