Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

