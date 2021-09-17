MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0245 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.34 million and $717,034.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00071253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00118718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00176292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.63 or 0.07313616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,566.77 or 1.00265810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00834036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

