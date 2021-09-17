Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 244.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 987,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 700,586 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 107.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 368,335 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $1,733,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 687,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

NYSE MRO opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

