Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Up 5.1%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 94,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,680,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 42,556 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

