Marc Katz Purchases 150,000 Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Stock

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) COO Marc Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Tuesday Morning had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $177.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUEM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.