Marcum Wealth LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 616.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 390,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 335,994 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.