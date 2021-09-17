Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $248,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 505 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,888,000 after buying an additional 264,275 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

INTU stock opened at $572.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

