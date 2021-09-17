MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $52.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,579. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 39.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 70.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $2,418,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.