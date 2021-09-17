MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.00.

MKTX opened at $427.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.88. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.79 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.