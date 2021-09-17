Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Update

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 820,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Markforged stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,047. Markforged has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKFG shares. William Blair started coverage on Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

