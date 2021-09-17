Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 7 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,101,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,554.59 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $945.00 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,517.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,343.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

