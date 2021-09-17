Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 311,763 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

