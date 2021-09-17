McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.3% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 248,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

