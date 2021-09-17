McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $207.77 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

