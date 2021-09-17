Mdex (MDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.67 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $29.67 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00071348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00118716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00176445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.30 or 0.07293119 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.23 or 1.00127319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00832756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 676,221,212 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.