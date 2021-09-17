Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.58. 6,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 28,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDXF. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.15 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

