Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for 1.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. 65,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

