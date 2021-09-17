Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $144.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

