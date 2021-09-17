Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 159.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $19,900,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after purchasing an additional 382,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 314,527 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 209.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 289,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 682.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 263,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KREF opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

KREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.