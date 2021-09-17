Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 143.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 156,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 339,258 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 666,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $8,826,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Rimini Street stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $820.76 million, a PE ratio of -34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $2,730,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,266.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,190,736 shares of company stock worth $20,926,449 over the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

