Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.27

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 118728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

