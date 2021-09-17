Mendel Money Management Sells 390 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mendel Money Management lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.67. The stock had a trading volume of 37,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,958. The company has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $210.18 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.79 and a 200 day moving average of $364.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.30.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

