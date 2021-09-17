Mendel Money Management Sells 3,946 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Mendel Money Management decreased its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Carriage Services accounts for 1.7% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mendel Money Management owned about 0.41% of Carriage Services worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Carriage Services by 95.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,421. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $818.57 million, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSV. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

