Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,215,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,895,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after buying an additional 443,620 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 386,832 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $97.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

