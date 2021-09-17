Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.73 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. South State Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.57.

Shares of CHTR opened at $765.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $765.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

