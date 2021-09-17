Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 17,997 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

NYSE:COF opened at $160.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

