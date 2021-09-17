Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 373 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after acquiring an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,844,000 after buying an additional 281,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,593,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $276.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.19. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

