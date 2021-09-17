Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 590 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $229.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

