Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.15 Per Share

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) – KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $10.15 per share for the year.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MLAB opened at $303.80 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $308.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $363,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,854 shares of company stock worth $4,087,169. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.