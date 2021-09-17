MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $41.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $41.79. 265,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,732,350. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 32.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

