MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $41.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

MGM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 265,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,350. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

