Michael Mente Sells 39,586 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $3,665,060.89.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,355,619.74.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

