Michael Mente Sells 39,586 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $3,964,919.85.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $3,665,060.89.
- On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $3,269,987.40.
- On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,355,619.74.
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
