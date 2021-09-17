Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 65.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.0% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

