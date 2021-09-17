Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $187.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

