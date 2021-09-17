Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $612,000 Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.28% of The New America High Income Fund worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HYB stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.