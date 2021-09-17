Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWZ. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $28.01 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.