Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Shares of DG stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.78 and its 200 day moving average is $213.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

