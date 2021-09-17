Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Milton’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

In other Milton news, insider Brendan O’Dea purchased 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.80 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$661,200.00 ($472,285.71).

About Milton

Milton Corporation Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The firm is a long-term investor in companies, trusts, interest bearing securities, real estate, and mortgages. Milton seeks to invest in well-managed companies and trusts with a profitable history and with the expectation of sound dividend growth.

