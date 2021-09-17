MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) PT Lowered to $8.50

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $617.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after buying an additional 5,445,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after buying an additional 303,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,737,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 877,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

