Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $51.21 or 0.00108586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $24.17 million and approximately $50,608.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00071264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00180659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00118378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.70 or 0.07303735 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,106.24 or 0.99878554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.99 or 0.00826896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 472,020 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

