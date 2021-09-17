Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mission Advancement stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Mission Advancement at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.76% of the company’s stock.

MACC opened at $9.68 on Friday. Mission Advancement has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

