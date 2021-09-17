Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

